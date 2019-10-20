Teenager killed in Louisville neighborhood shooting

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the teenager that was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Deputy Coroner J. David Wood confirmed that 15-year-old Christopher Fields died on Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Matt Sanders, calls came in around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of West Kingston Avenue, where Fields was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim had been transported to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“It’s the worst thing to happen to a parent when you lose a child,” resident Carl Renck said. “Especially the younger they are. They’re still kids especially at 15.”

The investigation shut down a busy street off of Southern Parkway for more than 8 hours.

Detectives spent the day mapping out the scene and focusing on a black car parked in front of the home, eventually towing it away.

By Dustin Vogt | October 19, 2019 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 2:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the teenager that was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Deputy Coroner J. David Wood confirmed that 15-year-old Christopher Fields died on Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Matt Sanders, calls came in around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of West Kingston Avenue, where Fields was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim had been transported to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“It’s the worst thing to happen to a parent when you lose a child,” resident Carl Renck said. “Especially the younger they are. They’re still kids especially at 15.”

The investigation shut down a busy street off of Southern Parkway for more than 8 hours.

Detectives spent the day mapping out the scene and focusing on a black car parked in front of the home, eventually towing it away.

It’s something that shook longtime resident Pat Scheler, but did not surprise her. She says crime has become common on the street with vandalism running rampant.

“It makes you feel uneasy when you think you live in a safe place,” Scheler said. “I never thought anything about walking outside after dark.”There are no suspects currently in custody.

Neighbors say police may be looking for two young suspects spotted running from the scene.

LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

