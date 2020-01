A teenage boy has died after a side-by-side crash Saturday in the Ashford area of Boone County.

Boone County deputies tell WSAZ Alex Perdue, 14, died when a tree fell on a side-by-side.

Two other people were hurt.

Boone County Chief Deputy Chad Barker says Perdue will be remembered as a sweet and funny young man. He says the tragedy has devastated the whole community.

Barker says Boone County Schools are encouraging everyone to wear maroon Monday to honor Perdue.