Teenager missing from Kanawha County

Deputies are searching for a teenager who is missing from the St. Albans area.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Sarah Elizabeth Harbin, 19, has been missing since 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators took the report on Kentucky Avenue near St. Albans.

The teenager does not have a vehicle. Her family told deputies it's very unlike Harbin to disappear.

"It's unknown where she went or with home she'd have left," said deputies.

Harbin is described as 5'8" and about 225 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

If you have any information about where she is, call 911. You can also call the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169, email deputies at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit a tip through the website.

