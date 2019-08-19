Teenager originally from Ashland dies playing football

A man in Ashland is mourning after his nephew died while playing football last week in Pittsburgh.

Ray Duckett tells WSAZ his 13-year-old nephew, Jordan Duckett, spent most of his life living in Ashland.

Our affiliate WTAE spoke to Jordan's mom who says her son had complained about not feeling well, so she only allowed him to go watch practice, not play. But she says he ended up participating, and collapsing on the field.

"They said he was moving his arm, shaking his arm, and said, 'I don't feel right.' But nobody stopped him from playing football," Laken Duckett said.

She adds Jordan suffered from asthma and had just been put back on medication.

Laken says when she got to her son, she knew he was in trouble.

"He was laying in the grass with tubes and things in him, and they were trying to do CPR. In my opinion, he looked lifeless when I got there. A mother knows," she said.

Sunday, friends and family back in Ashland held a candlelight vigil in Jordan's memory. Dozens showed up at Central Park to pay tribute.

"It's hard, and I would say to any mother whose children play sports, 'Know when too much is too much.' I'm sad. My heart is broke," she said.

An official cause of death has not been determined.

