Teenager's parents killed in crash shortly after his graduation

A boy's parents have died after the family was involved in a crash Saturday in Fleming County, Kentucky.

Troopers say Nancy and Lyndon Barnett, from Ewing, Kentucky, were killed when their car collided with a pickup truck along KY 11 near KY 599.

Officials with Fleming County High School say the crash happened shortly after the Barnetts had left their son's high school graduation.

The school says the student and his sibling were taken to UK Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

According to troopers, the two who were in the pickup truck were not hurt.