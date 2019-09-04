Teens in Charleston encouraged to apply for Youth Council

Teenagers in the city of Charleston will soon have a new platform to share ideas and have a voice in the community.

Tuesday night, Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin announced the establishment of the Charleston Youth Council.

Through the Youth Council, teens will be able to voice their opinions and ideas about public policies and community development.

City officials say this is not only a good way for teens to get involved early on, but a way to get ideas from a larger variety of voices.

"Our administration wants young people at the table with us when we are making decisions that impact their future," Goodwin said. "The work of the Charleston Youth Council will concentrate on cultivating robust youth-focused programming throughout all areas of our city. In addition, members will earn community service hours and acquire valuable leadership skills."

Teens between the ages of 14-18 can apply by clicking here.

The council will consist of up to 13 members that will be selected by a committee that includes the mayor and six members of City Council whom the mayor chooses.