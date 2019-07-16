Teen’s joyride in mother’s SUV ends in fiery crash, Houston police say

An SUV hit a gas line and burst into flames in a backyard in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Houston Police said a 16-year-old boy took his mom’s vehicle for a joyride and sped away when police tried to pull him over after spotting the SUV going 80 mph.

Officers said the boy was driving fast when he lost control and ended up in a backyard. The vehicle hit a tree and a gas line before it came to a stop near a swimming pool.

A witness said an officer pursuing the teen also crashed his vehicle.

The witness said he helped the officer get out of his car, after which he and the officer ran to the burning SUV and got the teen out of the vehicle. The witness held the teen on the ground as the officer handcuffed him.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police said he will be charged with evading.

