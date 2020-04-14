Temporary Portsmouth homeless shelter to open to prevent spread of COVID-19

The old 17th Street armory in Portsmouth has been converted into a temporary homeless shelter to help keep COVID-19 contained.

Officials say the extra space is needed because there's not enough room at their regular homeless shelter.

Beds, pillows, toiletries and blankets are in place. The space will start being used Wednesday.

"The less people we have walking on the streets, the less chances we have of people getting exposed," Drew Carter, the president of the 14th Street Community Center, said.

"The word of God says whatever you've done to the least of these my brethren, you've done it unto me," Maureen Cadogan, executive director of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, said.

Cadogan says they've seen an uptick in their homeless population.

"They're not just people drifting through, but they're people from right here in Scioto County," she said. "Most people are one paycheck or one calamity away from being homeless."

Cadogan says they're also working with people to help them avoid being evicted.

"We have a program called Rapid Rehousing," she said. "Everybody in the shelter who is eligible will get their rent, their first and last month's rent paid and their deposit, roughly $1,500, and that will help us help them regain their self-sufficiency and independence."

They're working on securing block grant funds to afford to keep that temporary shelter open for however long this crisis takes.

