Pay cuts possible for some Marshall University staff

Pay cuts are possible for some Marshall University staff, President Jerome A. Gilbert announced Thursday.

The cuts, which are said to be temporary, could initially affect those making $100,000 or more a year and become effective with the pay period starting July 4.

Those pay cuts are contingent on the university’s Board of Governors' approval, according to a university release. University officials said they're needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees who make more would have even higher reductions.

According to the university, the salary reduction scale would be as follows: 6% reduction at $107,900; 7% reduction at $133,800; 8% reduction at $175,400; 9% reduction at $215,400; and 10% reduction at $262,400. The maximum reduction will be 15% at $470,000.

Gilbert said after classes start in August, "administrators will know what to expect from tuition revenue and can determine whether or not additional salary reductions are necessary. If so, the university will implement Part 2 of the temporary salary reductions on Aug. 29 for employees whose annual salaries are in the range of $50,000 to $100,000."

Some examples of the Part 2 salary reduction scale are: 1% reduction at $54,800; 2% reduction at $60,750; 3% reduction at $68,450; 4% reduction at $77,775; and 5% reduction at $90,000.

The president emphasized that employees with salaries below $50,000 will not experience any salary cuts.

“Let me assure you it is our intent for the temporary salary reductions … to last no longer than one year,” Gilbert said in the release. “It is possible salaries could be restored to their full levels at any time during the fiscal year, depending on university revenues. Vice President Mark Robinson and I will be closely monitoring our financial status to be prepared to take restorative action as soon as appropriate.”

The university said a proposal to the board will also include freezing vacant positions and state-funded travel, cutting back on campus events, reducing the number of graduate assistants and student workers, among other measures. Operating, maintenance and utility budgets could also be reduced.

