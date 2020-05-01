Temporary rules in place to expedite outdoor dining in Huntington

Huntington is adopting temporary rules to allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining while in person dining is still prohibited.

Under reopening guidelines, outdoor dining is allowed to resume Monday, May 4th. The temporary rules will expire when in-person dining is allowed.

There is no fee for restaurants that seek outdoor dining under the temporary rules.

Any restaurant wanting to set up outdoor dining must submit a plan to Huntington Business Services.

The plan should show the location and number of tables, along with the size of space to be used, and comply with social distancing guidelines that Gov. Jim Justice has established for outdoor dining.

