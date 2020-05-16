Ten additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in WV

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources, the state has recorded an additional ten confirmed cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths have been reported.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 73,393 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,457 positive, 71,936 negative and 64 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (138), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (197), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (2).