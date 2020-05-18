Tennis courts to reopen Tuesday in Charleston

Tennis court will reopen Tuesday, May 19 in the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Monday.

Courts at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Kanawha City Community Center and Edgewood will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“As things begin to reopen across our state, it is important that we provide safe outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are excited to open our tennis courts with strict social distancing guidelines in place.”

The following guidelines for staff and players have been implemented:



Tennis play will be limited to singles only – no doubles tennis at this time.



Matches will be limited to “best of three” if folks are waiting to play.

