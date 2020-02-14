Tesla voluntarily recalls some Model X vehicles

Tesla is voluntarily recalling some Model X vehicles because of a power steering issue.

Most cars built before October 2016 are affected.

Tesla says it is not aware of any injuries or collisions.

The issue involves corrosion on steering gear bolts, making the driver use more force to turn the wheel.

The corrosion mostly happens in very cold climates.

Tesla says there will not be a service fee to fix any affected models.

