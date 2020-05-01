With COVID-19 testing in nursing home and daycares, who's next?

It's been two weeks since West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order to test every staff member and resident in every nursing home across the state.

But on Friday, all 123 nursing homes in the state concluded their testing.

One week later, Justice announced he wants every staff member in every daycare across the state to be tested before reopening.

"Right now we are moving from the nursing home population to testing daycare workers so that we can try to provide security for parents, as they may have to use daycare's more frequently for their children as they go back to their jobs," said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's coronavirus czar.

WSAZ talked with state Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone County, who is also an internal medicine doctor. He said he feels the next group of people to be tested should be the in-home health workers.

"I’m worried about the staff, the workforce, the nurses, the in-home care givers, and I also worry about the patients," Stollings said. "Many (have) chronic diseases, who are at very high risk. Particularly, if you have an asymptomatic in-home nurse or caregiver, we really could have a disaster on our hands."

"As far as testing the people who are doing in-home work, we absolutely need to test them," Justice told WSAZ. "And as we broaden the testing, without any question, we need to test them."

Now it leaves another question: which group will be next on the list? WSAZ asked Dr. Marsh that in an exclusive interview Friday.

"We just all met on a phone call and talked about that," Marsh said. "We are going to come up with a list and look at people who are in congregate settings, people that are living close together."

Marsh said those types of congregate settings are places like prisons or industrial sites, where other states have seen a spread of COVID-19 in those types of facilities.

"We will prioritize those types of facilities as well as looking at our vulnerable populations."

Marsh said they have committed African Americans to the vulnerable population, along with elderly and immune-compromised people, since they are more likely to get sick and be in the hospital from COVID-19 then some other groups.

Currently, the state is trying to centralize and expedite the testing of the nursing home groups, as well as daycare centers. By centralizing, they will be able to expand testing.

Marsh hopes to finish up daycare worker testing in the next week or so.

"As we think about our congregate settings, whether it's prisoners hospitalized settings or people in rehab facilities, those people can be tested much more rapidly in a group setting and those are the groups that we are starting to look at (next)," he said.

Marsh went on to say that they are also seriously looking at bordering communities. He said even though the COVID-19 is not rapid and has slowed down a lot, those areas could be common places for spread.

"We can look for people that are not diagnosed yet, that may be symptomatic and who can spread the virus without even realizing they're sick."

WSAZ also asked about employers who may want to seek testing for their employees before getting back to work.

Marsh said, right now, they're trying to work with business communities and offer opportunities. But due to limited testing, they are trying to prioritize and target populations that have a high risk of spreading COVID-19 quickly or have a high risk of dying or being hospitalized from the infection.

Marsh said there are two types of testing; one is a genetic test. The genetic test is done through a nose swab and tells you at that point in time, if you have the infection.

"It could be negative because you don't have it yet and maybe you'll get it soon, or it could be negative because you just finished having it and are not expressing enough of the virus."

He said the other test is a test is the antibody test which looks for immune response against the virus. It doesn't tell you about whether you have had the infection, but it can tell if your body responded against the infection.

"Both tests may have some usefulness in certain populations."

Currently, Marsh said they're working to try and liberalize testing eventually for all West Virginians. He said at this point, it's hard for people to get tested since not everyone has a physician.

He said other states are allowing pharmacists, with a physician's note, to order tests for people. West Virginia is taking a look at that method and once they reach the capacity to tests hundreds of thousands of people, they want to try and let more people get tested. But Marsh also said they would have to have an understanding and recognition: if you're not symptomatic and not from a high-infected area, you may not need testing.

"Around bordering areas and we see people coming back and forth across, those are areas that we might want to test more just normal citizens to see if that infection has penetrated our state boundaries and may set up those areas to start to have more problems," Marsh said.

