Texas family told to take down snowman because too early for Christmas decorations

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A Texas family said their homeowners' association put a damper on their holiday spirit by telling them to take down an inflatable snowman because it's too early for Christmas decorations.

Claudia Simonis, a resident of the Lakeside at Canyon Springs subdivision in San Antonio, told NBC News in a phone interview Thursday that her family decorated their front yard Nov. 1 with a large inflatable snowman, a reindeer and a Santa helicopter.

Days later, on Nov. 4, the neighborhood's homeowners' association, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, sent the family a letter saying the festive display was a violation and that the snowman needed to be removed.

Simonis said the letter did not address any of the other decorations in their yard.

"Maintenance - holiday decorations need to be removed," the letter obtained by NBC affiliate WOAI in San Antonio reads. "Please remove the snowman until closer to the holiday season."

Simonis said she and her family have lived in the subdivision for four years and have never received a letter like this before.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said. "My husband sent it to me and I said, 'Are you serious?'"

Simonis and her husband, Nick, told NBC News that she is pregnant and expecting a baby Dec. 25. They put up their Christmas decorations a little earlier than usual in case the baby arrives early and because they wanted their two sons, ages 7 and 3, to enjoy the display.

"I'm pregnant. And it took us forever to put them up," she said, adding that they won't take down any of the decorations. "If anything, we're adding more stuff."

The letter from the association goes on to say that it allows holiday decorations, but they should be taken down 10 days after the holiday. It doesn't say when residents can put up decorations prior to the holiday.

Simonis said she posted the association's letter in a neighborhood Facebook group and other residents at Lakeside at Canyon Springs were outraged. Some said they were sticking by the family.

One neighbor put up a 12-inch snowman in their yard, Simonis said. Another put up Christmas lights.

"We always abide by the rules and regulations," neighbor Charles Minton told WOAI. "So, when we see it in black and white, there's no problem. But if it's not in black and white, who's to say what's what?"

The association did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

