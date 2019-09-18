Texas man in custody after crashing into Huntington Police cruiser during chase

A man from Texas is going to face several criminal charges after leading police on a chase in Huntington.

The pursuit began in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say they were working a separate call when officers witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal. The suspect then took off in his car.

Officers chased the suspect for several blocks. They say the suspect kept making turns.

Eventually the suspect drove down 25th Street and crashed into a detective's cruiser.

Alonzo Clay Jr., of Texas, is expected to face several charges, according to Huntington Police.

Police searched the car and found drugs and a gun. Clay Jr. told investigators that's why he ran.

EMS checked out the officer who was hit. Police say the detective is OK.