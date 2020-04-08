Texas woman, 18, arrested after threatening to spread coronavirus, police say

An 18-year-old woman from Texas, who claimed in Snapchat videos that she was intentionally spreading COVID-19, has been taken into custody, KWTX reports.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga Tuesday morning after she surrendered at the Carrollton City Jail. She is charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

In a series of videos on Snapchat, Maradiaga allegedly said she was intentionally spreading COVID-19. However, when she was arrested Tuesday, she told police she does not have the virus.

“Maradiaga has stated that she is COVID-19 negative, and we currently have no proof that Maradiaga has tested positive,” said police in a press release.

Maradiaga’s bond was set at $20,000, and she was transferred to the Denton County Jail, police said. As a condition of the bond, she was ordered to self-quarantine for 21 days after her release from custody.

