Thanksgiving dinners in jeopardy after power outages

Down Plantation Road just north of Buffalo in Putnam County, wind caused several power outages in the area Wednesday, putting a halt on some holiday plans.

Power outages put many turkey dinners at risk.

“I went to the store first, I should have come home and did some cooking but I went to the store and come back and no electric,” Putnam County resident Tamera Ferguson said.

Ferguson hit the grocery store Wednesday morning to make sure that she had all of the ingredients for her Thanksgiving meal, and returned home to see that it might be in jeopardy.

“I was like, I don't know how we're going to have Thanksgiving dinner and my husband's like, we'll just go somewhere out to eat. I said, 'the whole family' because they'll be coming,” Ferguson said.

Strong wind gusts knocked out power to homes all over the region, with outages stretching anywhere from Vinton County, Ohio, to Fayette County, West Virginia, and everywhere in between.

With the inability to cook being bad enough, the longer homes are without power, the harder it will be to preserve the food that needs to stay cold.

But even with a damper being put on the traditional staples of Thanksgiving, like turkeys and pigskins, the Fergusons are prepared to enjoy the holiday.

“We'll just enjoy each other's company,” Ferguson said. “That's all you can do. God blessed us good, so we'll be alright.”