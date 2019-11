Kate, Tony, and Preston Barker brought in Barbie the porcupine and Bailey the Patagonian for Studio 3 today.

The Barker Farm in Studio 3.

The Barker Farm has everything from reindeer to a monkey.

Tony and Kate own and operate the Barker Farm.

They are more than a traditional petting zoo.

They offer unique, friendly exotic animal ambassadors and love to share them with kids of the tri-state.

Click here to check our their Facebook page.