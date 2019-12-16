Mindy Martin and Lori Davis from the Christmas Cave in Mindford, Ohio were in Studio 3 to tell Sarah about their self-guided, walking light display.

The Christmas Cave at White Gravel Mines in Minford, Ohio.

The Christmas light displays surround the birth of Jesus... before, after and once you get into Bethlehem.

Lori and Mindy say there are almost 19 trees and 18 Christmas displays set up inside the cave.

You can go to the Christmas Cave this Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

The Christmas Cave is at the White Gravel Mines at 4007 White Gravel-McDaniel Rd, Minford, Ohio 45653.