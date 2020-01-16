The Clorox Company to make $190 million investment in West Virginia

A leading manufacturer of consumer and profession products has announced it is seeking approval to build a cat litter manufacturing plant in Berkeley County.

If approved, the Clorox Company's investment would bring $192 million in economic development to West Virginia and create approximately 100 full-time jobs.

"I can't tell you how proud I am that Clorox is exploring this expansion opportunity in West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "Clorox has a proven track record in the Mountain State – both Mineral and Tucker Counties have greatly benefited from having the company's Kingsford charcoal facilities and all the investments the company has made in our local communities."

Clorox sent a draft plan to Berkeley County officials, which is the first step in the development process for the proposed site. The company is planning several public meetings and two open houses for the community in the coming weeks.

Berkeley County was chosen as the ideal location for the proposed facility due to the local workforce availability, nearby resources, and regional transportation infrastructure – including rail.

The Clorox Company, based in Oakland, CA, is a Fortune 500 company that manufactures and sells cleaning products and household supplies under various brands.