Are take-out and curbside services safe during COVID-19?

Amid fears of the Coronavirus, the CDC said ordering food for take-out or curbside from restaurants is considered safe.

The Cold Spot in Dunbar does curbside and delivery services for their menu. Omar Smaidi owns the restaurants and says his employees always wear masks and gloves.

Employees do not handle the food or to-go packaging with their bare hands, their temperature is checked and they wash hands before coming and going. Precautions Smaidi said is only some of many other the restaurant practices now and before the dining room was shut down due to the Coronavirus spread.

"The only skin that touches the to go order is you skin that touches that to go order is you when you get home," said Smaidi.

According to the CDC the virus can live on packaging and plastics but it is unlikely. For that reason, the CDC recommends still washing hands right before eating and after, before touching the face and frequently throughout the day.

The CDC also says there is no evidence food or food packaging is associated with COVID-19 transmission.

The Cold Spot also wants to limit their interaction with the public by doing curbside and delivery.

"That way we can keep our distance form them especially if they use our mobile app or our website to order they can pay on there there is not transaction we hand them a bag they leave it limits our exposure to them," said Smaidi.

Jerry Watson came to pick up his order at the Cold Spot, the same order he has gotten for the past 20 years frequenting the restaurant.

"Always the same thing bone in wings with honey mustard," said Watson.

Watson praises how seriously the Cold Spot is handling COVID-19 recommendations but still taking every precaution himself.

"I feel its safe I still when I get home I will sanitize my hands and I will throw the bag away right away," said Watson.

The Cold Spot restaurant does allow online payments, saying it take away another transaction between employees and customers.

"You go to the grocery store and there's people coughing sneezing touching things reading labels putting the product back," said Watson.

Smaidi said the safety of his employees is important.

"Wearing masks wearing gloves just trying to keep ourselves safe," said Smaidi. "Because if we are safe you're safe that's what we care about."