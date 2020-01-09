The Foam Garage in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- You can have fun in The Foam Garage on January 12th for Walk-in Foam Day.

The Foam Garage is located in Hurricane, West Virginia.

1-2:30 p.m. is 1-5 year(s) olds, and 4-5:30 p.m. is 6-12 years old.

The event is $5 per child.

 