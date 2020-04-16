The Greenbrier, PGA Tour cancel 2020 Military Tribute and agree to end contract

The yearly stop at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs is missing from the PGA Tour schedule this year and according to the resort, this change will be permanent.

The Greenbrier resort announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it and the PGA TOUR have made a decision to not conduct the 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The tribute, formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic, began in 2010.

This year's PGA Tour event was set to take place on September 7-13.

The Greenbrier and the PGA TOUR also have chosen to cancel the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was previously planned to run through 2026.

Greenbrier officials say the tournament moving to the fall has not served the resort as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week. With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly, officials say.

"We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA TOUR that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis," said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

The tournament also brought some of the top musical performers in the world to the Greenbrier Valley as part of The Greenbrier Classic Concert Series. Some of those entertainers included Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Black Eyed Peas, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and many others.

"From the best players in golf, to the biggest musical acts in the world, the tournament gave West Virginians an opportunity to experience these great events at home. Golf fans from all over the world were able to see the best of our state. It was a real positive for showing West Virginia in one of its brightest lights. Our people were able to take pride in the tournament, and it belonged to every West Virginian," said Dr. Justice.

The Greenbrier has hosted both the Ryder Cup (1979) and Solheim Cup (1994), as well as a PGA TOUR Champions event, The Greenbrier American Express Championship.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.