The Greenbrier to reopen Memorial Day weekend

America’s Resort announced Friday it will reopen its doors Friday, May 22, following a two-month suspension as a result of COVID-19.

Greenbrier Resort President, Dr. Jill Justice, says staff is confident they are ready to welcome back guests with new safety and health procedures in place.

Located on an 11,000-acre property in White Sulphur Springs, Greenbrier officials believe the resort has “always been the perfect place to get away, while still keeping your distance.”

“There is so much to do in these mountains and so much space in which to do it,” said Justice. “That’s a luxury our guests have always enjoyed, and it’s an added benefit during these unique times.”

Inside the hotel, officials say guests will find new safety measures in place, including full-time teams dedicated to sanitizing high-touch public spaces such as door handles, railings, elevator buttons, tables and desks.

The Greenbrier’s housekeeping team is also paying special attention to sanitizing high-touch areas inside the rooms, such as remote controls, clocks, light switches and informational guides.

Seating areas have been adjusted inside restaurants to allow for additional distancing and reservation times have been spread out to avoid backups.

Additional outdoor dining locations are also in place to provide extra space, officials say.

The Greenbrier also says all team members will participate in temperature screenings and are asking guests to do the same.

Guests who are showing signs of illness or have knowingly been exposed to individuals with the COVID-19 virus are being asked to postpone their trips to a later date.

