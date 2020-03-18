The Greenbrier to temporarily suspend operations due to COVID-19

The Greenbrier resort will suspend operations starting at noon Thursday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, it announced Wednesday in a news release.

According to the resort, that decision came “after careful consideration and upon the advice of state and national government and health officials.”

It is scheduled to resume operations at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17.

The Greenbrier released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved. We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19.”

