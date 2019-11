The Grove is a new addition to Main Street Hurricane where women, children, and families can gather and engage in a wide range of creative activities.

The Grove in Studio 3.

Offering a no-tech Kids Play Room, Makers Space, Artisan Boutique, Creative Workshop, and Quiet Prayer Corner, The Grove provides multiple outlets to connect and create.

From free play to guided sessions, The Grove fosters an environment for spiritual, emotional, and physical growth.