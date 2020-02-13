A note from Assistant Professor of Acting * Movement Fulton Burns:

Assistant Professor of Acting & Movement Fulton Burns and cast member Ali Fletcher in Studio 3.

"'The Laramie Project' is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

This work follows the kidnapping and brutal assault of Matthew Shepard, a twenty-one-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming who was the victim of a hate crime.

It was created by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project through over 200 actual interviews from members of the Laramie community and reveals how a town deals with the events from their own perspectives and experiences, but ultimately how we are all changed by discussing the events that affect us."