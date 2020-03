West Virginia is consistently ranked as one of the "most gambling-addicted states" by Wallet Hub. About 1 in 50 West Virginians is dealing with a gambling problem.

The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia provides free treatment to problem gamblers and their loved ones. Help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or online at 1800Gambler.net.