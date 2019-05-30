South Charleston Police Department needs help identifying two people

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) The South Charleston Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals.
The male and female pictured are suspects in an ongoing breaking and entering investigation of a South Charleston business.
If anyone can identify or has any information about these suspects, they're urged to call the South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951, you can remain anonymous by calling 304-744-6521.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.