The WSAZ family is growing

Baker and WSAZ Digital Executive Producer Alyssa Hannahs joined the First Look at Four team Thursday for some Valentine's Day fun.

Since flowers are a staple of the holiday of love, Alyssa helped Tim and Susan decorate their own edible bouquets.

And one thing is for sure, love was definitely in the air. At the end of Alyssa's visit she surprised her husband, Trevan, with some sweet news.

Alyssa and Trevan have both been members of the WSAZ news family for years, so naturally when Alyssa discovered she had some breaking news of her own - she knew exactly how to spill this secret.

Cameras were rolling to capture the moment she told Trevan he was going to be a father. Certainly a day neither of them will ever forget.

