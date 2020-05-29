The WVSSAC releases phased guidance for school-based summer athletics

The guidelines call for a phased training approach that will begin on June 8.
Updated: Fri 5:03 PM, May 29, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Following W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement regarding youth and student sports activities Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has released guidelines for school systems to use in the re-start of summer athletic training.

Phase I: June 8 – June 19

The WVSSAC guidelines state this period is to focus on strength training and conditioning at outdoor facilities only.

10 students practicing proper social distancing of six feet apart would only be allowed to train at a time. Officials say those students must remain in that 'pod' of 10 for the duration of phases one and two. A list of students in each ‘pod’ should be recorded and the WVSSAC is recommending that training for student athletes only last one hour per day.

Phase II: June 22 – July 3

According to the WVSSAC, restrictions would be loosened during phase two, which would take place between June 22 and July 3.

At this time, students will be allowed back inside indoor facilities and the time limit for training would increase to two hours.

Also, while students must remain in their assigned ‘pod’, up to 25 students will be allowed in a designated areas.

Phase III: County established three week training period

Low and moderate risk sports, as identified by the National Federation of High Schools, will be permitted to participate in this phase, the WVSSAC says.

No competitions or interactions between schools will be allowed but three hours of activity per day will be permitted.

Also at this time, 50 students will be allowed in a designated area with social distancing guidelines still in place.

WVSSAC also released the following guidelines for sports that are considered high risk, such as football, competitive cheer and wrestling:

Football

  • More emphasis on individual position group drills
  • No drills are permitted that have body to body contact (Air only)
  • No handheld shields may be used
  • No equipment (i.e. helmets, shoulder pads, etc.) permitted
  • Groups must be less than 25 participants

    Cheerleading

  • Cheerleaders may not practice/perform partner stunts or building
  • Tumbling, sideline chants, jumps and dances without contact are permitted
  • No outside assistance or choreographers may be used

    Wrestling

  • Individual drills only

  • No drills are permitted that have body to body contact.

    The following applies to all phases of the WVSSAC’s phased plan:

  • Face masks are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times by both students and adults except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.
  • Students should bring their own water bottle. No sharing of water bottles allowed.
  • Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.
  • Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)
  • Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use.
  • If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.
  • To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors.
  • Activities are to be limited to conditioning, strength training, and agility. No sport specific activities or equipment allowed.

    WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan says the summer period is strictly voluntary and that each county board of education has the ultimate authority to determine if school will even participate.

    Dolan released the following statement: “Over the last several weeks, the WVSSAC staff has been working diligently to develop guidelines for the “re-start” of school based, summer athletics. We understand the important role that athletics play in the lives of our student athletes, coaches, parents, and communities. The guidelines were developed with one major focus – to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our student athletes and school staffs to the greatest extent possible given the most current information we have at this time regarding COVID-19.”

    “Things will look differently than they usually do during the summer,” Dolan said. “And while the limitations and restrictions may not be optimal, they at least give our student athletes and coaches an opportunity to come together and begin to reconnect and rebuild relationships in the safest way possible during this challenging time.”

