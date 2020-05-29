The WVSSAC releases phased guidance for school-based summer athletics

Following W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement regarding youth and student sports activities Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has released guidelines for school systems to use in the re-start of summer athletic training.

The guidelines call for a phased training approach that will begin on June 8.

Phase I: June 8 – June 19

The WVSSAC guidelines state this period is to focus on strength training and conditioning at outdoor facilities only.

10 students practicing proper social distancing of six feet apart would only be allowed to train at a time. Officials say those students must remain in that 'pod' of 10 for the duration of phases one and two. A list of students in each ‘pod’ should be recorded and the WVSSAC is recommending that training for student athletes only last one hour per day.

Phase II: June 22 – July 3

According to the WVSSAC, restrictions would be loosened during phase two, which would take place between June 22 and July 3.

At this time, students will be allowed back inside indoor facilities and the time limit for training would increase to two hours.

Also, while students must remain in their assigned ‘pod’, up to 25 students will be allowed in a designated areas.

Phase III: County established three week training period

Low and moderate risk sports, as identified by the National Federation of High Schools, will be permitted to participate in this phase, the WVSSAC says.

No competitions or interactions between schools will be allowed but three hours of activity per day will be permitted.

Also at this time, 50 students will be allowed in a designated area with social distancing guidelines still in place.

WVSSAC also released the following guidelines for sports that are considered high risk, such as football, competitive cheer and wrestling:

Football

More emphasis on individual position group drills



No drills are permitted that have body to body contact (Air only)



No handheld shields may be used



No equipment (i.e. helmets, shoulder pads, etc.) permitted



Groups must be less than 25 participants Cheerleading

Cheerleaders may not practice/perform partner stunts or building



Tumbling, sideline chants, jumps and dances without contact are permitted



No outside assistance or choreographers may be used Wrestling

Individual drills only

No drills are permitted that have body to body contact. The following applies to all phases of the WVSSAC’s phased plan:

Face masks are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times by both students and adults except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.



Students should bring their own water bottle. No sharing of water bottles allowed.



Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.



Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)



Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use.



If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.



To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors.

