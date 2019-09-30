The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Studio 3

By  | 
Posted:

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cindy Hinkle and Lois Mack joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about a big tradition in Milton, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival.

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Studio 3.

The 2019 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is October 3rd – 6th.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus