The Wild Ramp is a year-round, non-profit farmers market-based in Huntington, West Virginia with a mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products, and artisan goods.

The Wild Ramp in Studio 3.

The Wild Ramp is always striving to offer great local food, programs, educational opportunities, and other ways of connecting with the local food community.

They welcome anyone to join them at their table: If you grow, raise, or make something, or have ideas for a program or event, please contact The Wild Ramp about becoming part of the Market.

If you are someone who simply likes quality local food, food products, and artisan goods, go visit them at the Market or at one of our Mobile locations.

The Wild Ramp has a kids cooking class on November 9th. They will also be at the Huntington Museum Art on November 16th for Kids Day.