The stars align for charity basketball game

A big time hoops match up is set to happen at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Recovery Point confirms to WSAZ.com that several West Virginia sports legends will hit the hardwood for the 304 classics stars verses stripes basketball ball game.

Players expected to participate include Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and NBA Star Jason Williams.

They will compete alongside John Elmore, Da'Sean Butler, Stevie Browning and Kevin Jones. The team will take on active military personnel with all the proceeds from the game going directly to Recovery Point of West Virginia.

The game is expected to take place May 30.

Tickets are now available through the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center box office and Ticketmaster.

