The Portsmouth River Days celebration is known for one of the best Labor Day weekend parades in America.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier reports from Gallia Street on the fun and fanfare that sets the Portsmouth parade above the rest!

This year, the "wow factor" was raised by a dozen superheroes.

