Re-examining the violent crime connection between Detroit and Huntington

The violence that erupted New Year’s Day at the Kulture Hookah Bar, ending with seven people shot, reaffirms a longstanding and unwanted connection the city of Huntington has with Detroit.

Scene from outside the Kulture Hookah Bar after a New Year's Day shooting in Huntington, West Virginia.

The man wanted for pulling the trigger, Kymonie Davis, is from Detroit. Click here to see that story.

Our investigation reveals Charon Harris, the owner of the bar, was registered to vote in Detroit in the year 2000.

Sixteen years later she was convicted of allowing a man from the Motor City to roll drugs out of an apartment she leased.

Harris was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

About two years later, she was approved to open a retail shop in downtown Huntington. That establishment later became a bar that police say she was operating illegally.

During Thursday’s news conference, a reporter asked about Harris's heroin drug ties.

“That was not known to anyone, that had not been revealed,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “I did not know that.”

Just before she was given her certificate of occupancy for the retail shop, court papers reveal she was cited for shoplifting at Walmart.

The year 2019 was a major one for crackdowns on people from Detroit who committed crimes in Huntington.

Some of the suspects involved in operation Saigon Sunset, a major drug pipeline from Detroit to Huntington, were sent to federal prison.

As for what's next for the Detroit connection, Mayor Williams says there will be no leniency.

“It's what we've been doing for the last seven years,” he said. "We're going to kick them in the teeth and say 'go home.' ”

Or in this case, police hoping to get the latest and most violent offender the city has seen, off the streets altogether and behind bars.

One of the biggest stories WSAZ has covered with the Detroit connection was the prom night murders in 2005 when four teenagers were shot outside of an apartment. One was the intended target, while three others were killed as potential witnesses.

No one has ever been charged for their deaths.

