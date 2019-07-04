The work behind Independence Day firework displays

Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, with millions of them being blasted off for the holiday. While you are sitting back and looking up at the night sky, you might not think about what it takes to put the spectacle together.

Crews from Zambelli's Fireworks put together the display that will be used in Charleston for the Fourth of July celebration.

A crew from Zambelli's, one of the nation's oldest and largest firework companies, spent more than 10 hours assembling the display of 1,200 fireworks that will be launched into the sky above the Kanawha River in Charleston. That's just the conclusion of more than a year of planning and manufacturing for more than 600 displays that Zambelli's will put on Thursday night.

"I think we will really wow the crowd," Richard Skinner said. "It is a really fast-paced, well-thought out program."

That pacing is helped by a remote control system that is used to launch the fireworks. It has every second of Charleston's 15-minute display planned out. It also helps increase safety by allowing the operators to be a distance from the explosions.

"A lot of planning to make sure everything is safe," Skinner said. "We say safe over and over and over because no one wants to have an issue and no one wants to have any question of whether or not it is going to be safe."

The display in Charleston is broken into two parts across two platforms. The finale includes more than 250 shells by itself.

"We'll see some red, white and blue shells, we'll see some low level, medium level and high level shells," Skinner said. "We will see just a real good program of Fourth of July fireworks."

The display used in Charleston costs around $15,000, Skinner said. It will begin around 9:30 p.m. and can be watched from Haddad Riverfront Park.