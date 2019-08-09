Theft of kid's bicycle caught on camera

A mother of 10 children is frustrated after her home security camera showed a male walking onto her porch and stealing her 15-year-old son's bicycle.

When Terscia Cornett and her family woke up to a missing bike, they were hoping it had just been misplaced, but security video showed otherwise.

At 1:21 a.m. Friday, a thief brazenly walked onto their porch, took a look at the kids' bicycles, and rode off on one.

"My husband and I both have jobs," Cornett said. "We both work hard. It's hard to afford 10 kids, and when you get them something and somebody takes it, it's super frustrating."

Cornett says this wasn't the first bike heist at their home along the 2200 block of 9th Avenue.

Her and her husband's bikes were stolen earlier this year as well.

"We used to keep them on the side of the house, and I went out to take a ride with the kids one day, and my bike wasn't there," she said, "so we decided to make them start leaving them on the porch, because we have a security camera there."

Cornett says they also have dogs they thought would dissuade anyone from coming on the porch.

"My mom and dad got their bikes stolen, and I was shocked they'd come back and take more bikes," Cornett's child Baylee Cornett said.

Cornett says she filed a report with the Huntington Police Department. She says from now on they'll be keeping the kids' bikes inside when they're not being used.

