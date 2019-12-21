Therapy dog meets with teammates of student killed in crash

In the wake of a tragic crash that killed Lewis County 911 dispatcher Jerrica Adkins, and her 14-year-old son Wesley Fogle, communities around Lewis County are helping support the friends and families impacted by their loss.

On Friday, the Morehead Police Department brought in their therapy dog, Abe, to meet with Wesley's football teammates and friends at Lewis County High School.

Abe was brought in to interact with the students as they cope with the sudden loss.

"A lot of the kids were saying how good of a teammate he was," coach Josh Hughes told WSAZ Wednesday.

Hughes said the morning after the crash, he and the team met just to be together as they processed what happened.

"There is a lot of shock," Hughes said. "Teenagers just trying to find their own way to deal with it and we just told them that there's no right or wrong way and everybody is going to be in a different place."