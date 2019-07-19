Thermal imaging camera shows how heat affects body temperature

To give you a better idea of the toll these high temperatures can take on your body, WSAZ went out with the Huntington Fire Department, using their thermal imaging camera to show the effect of these temperatures.

The Huntington Fire Department uses a thermal imaging camera to detect body temperature.

On Friday morning, WSAZ had a firefighter suit up in full gear and tracked his body temperature over a period of 15 minutes.

Before he was in his gear, his body temperature was in the low 90s. After 15 minutes of being in gear, his body temperature had gone up by about five to six degrees.

Capt. Matt Winters says that is a significant increase, considering he wasn't in a building that was burning at the time. He says anytime firefighters are out at a fire on a hot day, the risk is elevated for heat-related illnesses.

He says they always make sure to immediately put a cold compress on a firefighter when they are done, and make sure they get plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The thermal gun was also used to show the effect the heat can have on a person who is just out in the sun. In our demonstration, we had someone walk in the park for about 30 minutes and then tracked the changes in their body temperature.

Firefighters are urging you heat to keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion. Those include:



Feeling faint or dizzy



Excessive sweating



Cool, pale or clammy skin



Nausea or vomiting



Rapid, or weak pulse



Muscle cramps

If you feel any of those symptoms, firefighters say find a cool or shaded area to go to, drink water or use a cold compress.

To see both demonstrations from Friday, the videos are attached to this story.