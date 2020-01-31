Thief's 'eerie' grin caught on camera during theft

Officers are optimistic after a theft at a construction site of a new school because of a ridiculously helpful clue.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Raceland-Worthington Middle School, which is expected to open in a few weeks.

Weather delayed the project's completion. Now they're facing another hiccup.

Wednesday morning between 6 and 6:30, the Raceland Police Department says a man was caught on camera getting into the building and stealing tools.

"He took his time," Larry Coldiron, the Raceland school system superintendent, said. "He strolled around the building. They're stealing from not only the construction company but from the kids."

Coldiron says what's most astounding is the crook left his face uncovered.

One shot appears to show the man with a cheerfully oblivious demeanor.

"To look at the camera and just kind of, what we took as a smile, was a little bit different," Coldiron said. "It was like 'Come and get me if you can,' and that's what we're trying to do."

Police say the vehicle the thief used was a newer model white Toyota 4Runner.

Brittany Jeffers lives in an apartment next to the construction site.

"I'm honestly shocked," she said. "I think it's pretty brazen of somebody to do something like that. To smile at the camera, that's like pure evil I think, because they know they're ripping somebody off."

If you know the man's identity, you're asked to call Raceland Police or message them on their Facebook page.

