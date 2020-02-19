Thieves caught right after ransacking man cave

A man says he's fortunate to be getting some of his stolen property back quickly.

Ironton police say they caught two young men red-handed right after a break-in with stolen items, along with drugs.

Mark Swed's garage doubles as his workshop and his man cave.

"We throw darts or maybe drink a cold beer," he said.

Early Tuesday morning, thieves broke into his garage in the alley behind the 2500 block of 9th Street in Ironton, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items including tools, a microwave and fridge.

Ironton police say because of problems recently in the area, officers have been patrolling late at night and early in the morning. Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, an officer saw two men in the alley carrying items and hauling a trash can that turned out to be full of Swed's stolen property.

Police say the two men, Brandon McClaskey and Ryan Bowman, also had meth and heroin.

"It's an epidemic," Swed said. "I lost a son a year ago to a drug overdose. If anybody knows, I know. What do you do? Go to bed at night and keep your fingers crossed."

Swed's nextdoor neighbor, Beth Lutz, says it looks like thieves got into her garage the same morning.

"It's pretty scary because this is a really good neighborhood usually," she said. "It's just the drug problem is so bad, but the police are really right on it."

"If I'd caught them, I might've taken the law into my own hands," Swed said.

Swed says he hasn't gotten all of his stolen property back yet. It appears the thieves may have made two trips to his garage because they took so much stuff, and not all of it was found immediately.

The suspects are charged with breaking and entering and possession of drugs. They were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

