Thieves steal 5 puppies worth $44K in Houston pet store heist caught on camera

In a bizarre burglary caught on camera, two thieves broke into a Houston pet store in the middle of the night, stole five puppies and took off.

Three of the puppies have been found, but police are still trying to find the dognapping duo.

The staff of the burglarized Pets-R-Us store is left feeling frustrated and wanting to know where the remaining two puppies are, and how they’re doing.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, April 29, the crooks smashed their way into the store. Surveillance video catches the thieves – who wore hoodies and covered their faces – going straight for the puppy enclosures and snatching the dogs.

The whole thing happened in 40 seconds, said police, who released surveillance video of the burglary Wednesday.

Investigators said the criminals grabbed five French and English bulldogs worth more than $44,000.

"We posted the possible suspects on social media,” said Gabby Garcia, a manager at the store. “Social media gave a lot of information that we would have never found on our own."

Employees said after they started doing their own investigating on social media, three of the five stolen puppies mysteriously showed up near the store – two of them at a gas station.

"I can't even explain the feeling,” Garcia said. “We were happy that we got them back. We rushed to give them food and water. They were really hot, and you could tell that they were kind of frightened. They weren't used to where they had been."

Store managers said after the heist, they hired a full-time security officer, installed new cameras and an alarm.

