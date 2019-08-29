Thieves steal from Salvation Army's canteen truck in Huntington

An organization that works to help in a number of different ways in the community was hit by thieves.

Thieves broke into the Salvation Army's canteen truck Wednesday night and stole several electronics.

The Salvation Army in Huntington had thieves break into their canteen truck Wednesday night. They found out about it Thursday morning.

The truck stays parked in the lot at the facility when they aren't using it to feed people in the community.

"Somebody broke into it and stole all the electronics out of it -- the scanner, the siren, the PA system, the control box for our red lights and all that," said Jerry Beckett, chairman of the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army. "So it just makes it harder for us to do business."

Beckett says there wasn't any damage to the outside of the truck, saying the thieves were very meticulous in how they broke in.

"We can't find any damage to the truck," Beckett said. "We don't know if they used a slim jim. We don't know exactly how they got into the vehicle, but there's no damage. They were very meticulous in how they removed all of it. They even unwrapped the tape on the wiring and pulled the plugs apart. Most of the time, if it's somebody looking for drug money or something like that, they just take a knife and rip it out the best way they can. But these folks were very meticulous in how they removed it."

He says they also took a first-aid kit from the back of the truck.

"Who knows, maybe they thought there was something else in it," Beckett said. "Who knows what they were thinking?"

Despite the theft, Beckett says it won't take the truck out of service.

"This truck goes out into places like Marcum Terrace every Sunday and distributes food boxes and things like that," Beckett said. "It's just a minor setback for us. Most of it is just aggravation to think that someone would do that to such a good organization as the Salvation Army."

He says the theft would only hinder their ability to help out if it was needed in a disaster.

"If we would have to deploy this on a disaster, it's going to slow us down," Beckett said. "We don't have the PA system, we don't have a lot of other things that makes our job easier."

Beckett says the organization is working to raise funds to purchase a new canteen. However, he says the theft is disheartening, thinking someone would steal from an organization that works to help others.

"I have to admit it's a little hurtful when people take advantage of somebody that is doing a good thing," Beckett said.

A police report was filed Thursday morning. There is a surveillance camera that faces the area where the truck was parked, and Beckett is hoping the camera caught some of the act.