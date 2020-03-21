Third COVID-19 related death confirmed in Kentucky

A third death connected to the coronavirus pandemic has been confirmed in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the death of a 67-year-old man from Anderson County.

Beshear told reporters Saturday that the man had several underlying health issues.

Previously a man from Bourbon County and a man from Jefferson County passed away from complications.

The Governor also updated the number of confirmed cases in Kentucky to 87.

He did say the two children who were being treated for COVID-19 are improving. Beshear says an 8-month-old that was diagnosed is in good condition while a 6-year-old has been released from the hospital.

No cases have been reported in eastern Kentucky.