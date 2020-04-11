Third Sundale nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

A third resident at Sundale Nursing Home has died from COVID-19, according to the Monongalia County Health Department.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is now 83, according to Mon County health officials

Neither of these statistics are reflected yet in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) stats.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Mountain State Saturday. Others include a Logan County man in his 20s, and an 82-year-old woman from Wayne County.