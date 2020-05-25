Third arrest made in deadly arson

A third man has been arrested on multiple charges after an arson and murder investigation in Mingo County.

Terry Jarvis, 31, has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, and first degree robbery.

Willaimson Police say he is the final suspect wanted in connection to the investigation.

Officers say witnesses told them three men broke into the vacant apartment where two women were believed to be staying to steal money and drugs. Instead, the men found a man inside. Police say they are accused of assaulting the man and then setting the place on fire.

Two other men, Charles Jarvis and James Church, have been arrested. They are facing murder and arson charges. To see our previous coverage on this story, click here.

Terry Jarvis is being held at Western Regional Jail with no bond.