Third child found dead inside home that burned in Huntington

A third child has now been found inside a home in Huntington that burned early Monday morning.

The fire victims now include a man and three children.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ the third child was found around 1 p.m. Monday.

The fire started just after 5:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Cottage St., which is on the east end of Huntington.

Chief Rader says a man was found outside the home and two children were found inside.

Crews spent Monday morning searching the home for a third child. That child was found around 1 p.m.

According to Rader, the victims are ages 30, 8, 3 and 2. The 2-year-old was the last child found inside the home.

Names are not being released at this time. Firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

