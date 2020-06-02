Third family of Clarksburg VA victim sues Department of Veteran's Affairs

A third lawsuit has been filed involving the deaths of patients over wrongful insulin injections at a West Virginia veterans hospital.

Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell filed the federal lawsuit Monday in the death of John William Hallman.

The 87-year-old Navy veteran died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hallman’s son and daughter. It seeks unspecified damages.

Two other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of other patients who died at the hospital in 2018.